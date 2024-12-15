Telangana Group 2 candidate caught sneaking phone in exam hall

Hyderabad: A candidate appearing for the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 2 examination was caught by the authorities for bringing a phone secretly into the examination hall. The incident occurred in Vikarabad district on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the TGPSC, the candidate with hall ticket number 2284419441 was found acting suspiciously during the examination by the superintendent.

Upon checking, a folding phone was discovered hidden in his undergarments.

The candidate was immediately stopped from writing the examination and handed over to the police for further inquiry, the statement read.