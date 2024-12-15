TGPSC Group 2 exams: Several aspirants denied entry to centres in Telangana

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 15th December 2024 12:49 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Several candidates who were to appear for the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 2 exams on Sunday, December 15 denied entry to exam centres for being late.

The TGPSC had scheduled the group 2 paper 1 exam from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aspirants were asked to report at their respective centres one and a half hours before the exam’s commencement. The commission had also specified that the gates of the exam centres would close by 9:30 a.m.

However, many aspirants across Telangana arrived at their respective exam centres after the gates were closed. A few candidates appealed to the TGPSC chairman, Burra Venkatesham, to allow them to appear for the exam.

Paper II will be conducted from 3 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. and the centres’ gates will be closed at 1.30 p.m. Papers III and IV will be held in two sessions,10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., respectively on Monday.

A total of 5,51,847 candidates have registered for the recruitment exam. The TGPSC had notified 783 Group-II vacancies.

It is not the first time when TGPSC aspirants missed their exams for being late. Earlier, on November 17, a few aspirants for TGPSC Group 3 exams were denied entry at exam centres for being late. They claimed that the wrong exam centres were allotted to them.

