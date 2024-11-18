Telangana Group-3 exams: 546,020 candidates attend with 50.7% turnout

Hyderabad: A total of 546,020 candidates participated in the written examinations for 1,365 Group-3 service posts in Telangana, which took place on Sunday, November 17.

Specifically, 273,847 candidates attended Paper-1 in the morning, while 272,173 candidates took part in Paper-2 in the afternoon. This resulted in an overall attendance rate of 50.7%.

The Paper-3 exam is scheduled for Monday, November 18, from 10 am to 12:30 pm, which will conclude the Group-3 examination process.

These exams are being conducted across 1,401 centres statewide, with strict security measures implemented at all locations.

Four Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 3 exam candidates in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday, November 17, were denied entry at the exam centre after arriving late.

The four candidates reportedly got confused due to the similar names of the exam centres and reached Kothagudem instead of Palvancha. When they arrived at the centre in Kothagudem, they were unable to find their roll numbers.

Upon realising that they were at the wrong exam centre, the four candidates rushed to Palvancha where the authorities denied entry as it was past 9 am.

Later, while addressing the media, the aspirants displayed their hall tickets stating that the wrong exam centres were printed and pleaded that they are allowed to appear for the Group 3 exam.

One of the aspirants Saramma, from Ilandu said, “According to my hall ticket, I was allotted KLR Degree College which is located in Palvancha. I reached the centre half an hour before the exam. However, upon checking my hall ticket, the official said that I had come to the wrong place in Kothagudem.”

The aspirant further said that she took an auto from Kothagudem to old Palvancha where she searched for the college and eventually had to come to new Palvancha. When she finally made it to the exam centre, the aspirant was denied entry for being late.

While admitting her mistake in identifying the exam centre, she blamed the examination authorities for not mentioning the exam centre location properly.

