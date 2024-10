Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released hall-tickets for the Group-I mains at its official website on Monday. The exam will be conducted from October 21 till October 27.

Those who have cleared the prelims can download their hall-tickets at https://hallticket.tspsc.gov.in/h022024d08f5d90-6aaa-4360-acb2-046f588e3284

A total of 31,382 government job-aspirants will be competing for 563 posts in the Group-I category.