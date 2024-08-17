TGPSC Group 1 mains exam time advanced by 30 minutes

The new timings announced is a shift of 30 minutes earlier in the day, starting from 2:00 pm and concluding at 5:00 pm.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Friday, August 16, announced the schedule for Group 1 mains exams.

The TGPSC group 1 main exam, which is of the conventional or descriptive type, will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm starting Monday, October 21 and concluding on Sunday, October 27. It is pertinent to note that the TGSPSC has advanced the timing of the exam by half an hour.

Candidates preparing for the exam should take note of the updated time.

Of over 3.02 lakh candidates that appeared for the prelims conducted on June 9, a total of 31,382 candidates qualified for the TGPSC Group 1 Mains exam.

These exams will be conducted from October 21 to 27. There will be six papers in the Group 1 Mains exam. Each paper will be conducted for 150 marks and will be 3 hours long.

