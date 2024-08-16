US Consulate in Hyderabad announces launch of EducationUSA’s 8-city tour

Hyderabad: The EducationUSA Fair 2024 on Friday, August 16, launched its eight-city tour from the city, announced the US consulate in Hyderabad.

More than 80 universities and colleges from the United States took part in the fair hosted by the consulate in Hyderabad at the ITC Kohenur in Hitech City.

The fair was a part of a series of eight events organized by EducationUSA, between August 16 to 25 in various Indian cities. Aside from Hyderabad, the schedule includes fairs hosted by consulates in Chennai on August 17, Bengaluru on August 18, Kolkata on August 19, Ahmedabad on August 21, Pune on August 22, Mumbai on August 24, and New Delhi on August 25.

This annual event opens doors to opportunities for Indian students by connecting them with representatives from top US universities, EducationUSA advisors, and US visa processing officials.

“This fair is not just an event; it’s a gateway to world-class education, cultural exchange, and lifelong success!” the US Consulate in Hyderabad said announcing the launch of the tour on X.

EducationUSA, a network created by the US Department of State, features over 500 trained advisers dedicated to offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about studying in the US.

Students seeking admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from accredited universities and colleges. They can also gain insight into the US education system and the student visa process.

As the United States remains the top international study destination for Indian students, these fairs across India are crucial in offering students and parents authentic and unbiased information.