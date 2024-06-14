Telangana Group-I preliminary answer key released by TGPSC

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) released the preliminary answer key for the recently conducted Group-I examination on Thursday. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the answer keys from the official TGPSC website.

The Group-I examination, held on June 9, faced multiple postponements in the past. It was canceled twice by the previous BRS government due to paper leakage and violations of examination norms during a re-conducted session.

Access and feedback window

The preliminary answer key and the master question paper will be accessible in the candidates’ login section from June 13 to 17. To access the materials, candidates need to enter their credentials on the website. They are also invited to submit any suggestions or identify potential mistakes by 5 p.m. on June 17.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 563 vacancies. The Group-I Mains examination is scheduled to take place from June 21 to 27 in Hyderabad. Eligible candidates will sit for the Main exam, which will be conducted in English, Telugu, and Urdu.

Examination details

Meanwhile, the Telangana Public Service Commission on Wednesday released the schedule for the Mains examination.

The conventional and descriptive model of the three-hour examination will be held from October 21 (Monday) to October 27 (Sunday), 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Announcing the details, the Commission said that all the examinations, except for General English (qualifying test) on October 21, will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu mediums.

Candidates are encouraged to review the preliminary answer key and provide their feedback within the specified window to ensure any discrepancies are addressed promptly.