Telangana: Gudem lift irrigation pipeline bursts in Mancherial

Published: 21st April 2022 9:56 pm IST
Pipeline burst at Mancherial (Photo: Screegrab twitter/@XpressHyderbad)

Hyderabad: In what could have been a major accident, a drip irrigation pipeline in Macherial district burst open on Thursday and let to a fountain of water oozing out with full force.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon as the Gudem lift irrigation pipeline in Dhandapeli Mandal burst open leading to the appearance of a fountain. The water quickly spread to the nearby areas in the Mandal.

The video shared on social media platform shows water bursting out of the pipeline. The cause of the incident has not been identified as yet. Reacting to the tweet, a twitter user urged the state government to save water and tagged the official account of the Mission Bhagirata project.

It is to be noted that the Telangana government has been focusing on water supply to farmers through the Mission Bhagirata project.

