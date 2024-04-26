Telangana: Gujarat, Uttarakhand CMs campaign for BJP candidates

Hyderabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in the nomination rallies of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in Telangana.

Bhupendra Patel, and Union Minister and Telangana unit BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy joined BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar when he filed his nomination in Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

He later participated in the nomination rally of party candidate P. Bharath Prasad in Nagarkurnool constituency.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP MP K. Laxman accompanied BJP candidate D. Arvind filed his nomination in Nizamabad district.

The Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Uttarakhand participated in the roadshows and appealed to people to ensure victory of the BJP candidates with a huge majority.

Addressing a massive rally in Karimnagar, Bhupendra Patel claimed that people have decided to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister once again with more than 400 seats.

“After seeing the enthusiasm of people, I have no doubt that Narendra Modi will once again become the Prime Minister,” he said.

The Gujarat Chief Minister said the entire world has acknowledged Prime Minister Modi as the strongest leader.

Addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said he was confident that D. Arvind will win once again with a bigger majority.

He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India’s stature has grown across the world and it has become the fifth largest economy of the world. He said India was marching ahead on the path of development with unity from north to south and east to west.

Pushkar Dhami said that the Indian military no longer has to take permission from the government to retaliate to the firing by enemies.

He accused Congress of following a policy of appeasement.

He alleged that the Congress party in its election manifesto has promised to hand over people’s assets to a particular community.

Both Bandi Sanjay and Arvind are seeking re-election from their respective constituencies for the second term while Bharath recently quit Bharat Rashtra Samithi to join BJP along with his father and sitting MP P. Ramulu.