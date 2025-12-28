Telangana Gulf workers seek Rs 1,000 crore allocation for welfare

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gulf workers’ associations, on Sunday, December 28, urged the state government to allocate Rs 1000 crore in the 2026–27 budget for the welfare of Gulf workers from here.

According to a press release, around 15 lakh people from the state are currently working abroad. “Even as they play an important role in developing Telangana’s economy, there is, so far, no special budget in the last two years,” read the statement.

They demanded the appointment of a dedicated minister for the NRIs department and the establishment of a Gulf Welfare Board with a comprehensive NRI policy. “We also seek the allocation of special funds to prevent delays in the payment of Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to families of workers who die abroad. The same benefit should be extended to those who die in countries like Singapore and Malaysia,” the statement read.

They also appealed for special attention to the education, mental, and social welfare of Gulf workers’ children. Additionally, they have called for clear guidelines for admissions in Telangana’s Gurukula schools. “Under the ‘CM Pravasi Prajavani’ program, a dedicated helpline be set up that provides skill training and resettlement support,” the statement read.

It also called for strict action against job fraud.

They also requested the Centre to expand the Pravasi Insurance Scheme, the establishment of Saudi and Kuwait consulates in Hyderabad, and amendments to new laws to protect the rights of migrant workers.

They submitted memorandums to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), MLC B Mahesh Goud, state minister for animal husbandry and sports Vakiti Srihari, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, and others.