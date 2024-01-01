Liquor worth Rs 700 crore consumed in Telangana on New Year

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Beverages Corporation (TSBC) witnessed a surge in liquor sales during the New Year. TSBC sold 2.72 lakh cases of beer, wine, and hard liquor on December 28, followed by 3.58 lakh cases on December 29, and 5.8 lakh cases on December 30.

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, by the afternoon, TSBC depots had distributed two lakh cases of liquor to outlets and sale is estimated to be worth around 200 crores.

In the four days preceding the New Year, liquor stores sold over 5.5 lakh cases of various liquors and 7 lakh cases of beer, of an estimated Rs 758 crore in sales.