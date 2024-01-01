Liquor worth Rs 700 crore consumed in Telangana on New Year

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, by the afternoon, TSBC depots had distributed two lakh cases of liquor to outlets and sale is estimated to be worth around 200 crores.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st January 2024 6:28 pm IST
Telangana: Liquor worth Rs 700 Crore gulped during New Year
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Beverages Corporation (TSBC) witnessed a surge in liquor sales during the New Year. TSBC sold 2.72 lakh cases of beer, wine, and hard liquor on December 28, followed by 3.58 lakh cases on December 29, and 5.8 lakh cases on December 30.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, by the afternoon, TSBC depots had distributed two lakh cases of liquor to outlets and sale is estimated to be worth around 200 crores.

In the four days preceding the New Year, liquor stores sold over 5.5 lakh cases of various liquors and 7 lakh cases of beer, of an estimated Rs 758 crore in sales.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st January 2024 6:28 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button