Telangana: Gurukul Schools dismiss 250 teachers mid-year

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Educational Institutions Society (TSWEIS), the government body that runs Gurukul Schools in the state, has issued a circular dismissing 250 guest and part-time teachers working with Social Welfare Gurukul Schools, on Saturday, August 31.

The move has caused huge outcry from various sides as it abruptly pushes these teachers into financial insecurity, and adds up increased work pressure on the existing teachers, while bringing down the academic quality provided to the students.

The guest faculties working with the Gurukul system in Telangana were reportedly not been paid for the past three months, and they have been continuing to work at the schools, hoping that the government will release funds to clear their arrears.

The dismissed teachers feel that the move disrupts many livelihoods, as they will not be able to find jobs, at least till the end of this academic year.

The circular was also published at a time when there are about 3000 vacancies in the schools run under the Gurukul program in Telangana.

Critics say the move taken by the Telangana government by removing teachers from Social Welfare Gurukul Schools will effect the studies of Dalit students in the state especially.

In the state’s Gurukul program, Social Welfare Gurukuls provides education for students predominantly from the Dalit community, while Tribal Welfare and Minority Gurukuls houses students from tribal and other minority communities.