Telangana forms education commission to enhance statewide learning quality

Hyderabad: The state government on Tuesday, September 3, constituted the Telangana Education Commission for imparting quality education to students across the state.

The commission will prepare a comprehensive education policy from pre-primary to university, including technical education.

Its main objective is to prepare a think tank taking into consideration the changing dynamics of education landscape.

It will also include brainstorming, guidelines, rules, pilot studies, and consultation in developing policy notes to name a few to bring a better change in students’ life.

The commission will also focus on quality in higher education and employment skills. It will ensure students are equipped with foundational skills from primary to higher education.

It will also examine recommendations made by the state government from time to time.

The Telangana Education Commission will comprise of a Chairperson, three members specialised in the education sector, and a member secretary to the rank of head of department.

The commission will hold wide consultations with stakeholders to formulate its recommendations.

The commission will be funded through state budget allocations and grants including private sector partnerships.