Telangana Gurukulam entrance exam hall tickets available for download

The exam is scheduled to be held from 2:30 pm and 5 pm on March 5.

Hyderabad: Hall tickets for Telangana Gurukulam Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (TGUG-CET) 2023 can now be downloaded by visiting their official website.

TGUG-CET is conducted for admission into first-year degree courses in tribal welfare and social welfare residential degree colleges for the academic year 2023-24.

Secretary of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) in a press release on Monday said that the exam is scheduled to be held from 2:30 pm and 5 pm on March 5.

