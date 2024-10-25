Telangana: Gussadi dancer and Padma Shri Kanaka Raju passes away

Hyderabad: Gussadi dancer Kanaka Raju, who received Padma Shri in 2021 for preserving the ancient Adivasi folk dance form, has passed away on Friday evening after prolonged illness.

His last rites will be held at his native village Marlawai in Jainoor mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Saturday afternoon.

Kanaka Raju had received the prestigious honour from the hands of former President of India Ramnath Kovind on November 9, 2021, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, for his contribution towards protecting and teaching the ancient dance art form to thousands of Adivasis in Telangana for decades.