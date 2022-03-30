Telangana Guv anguished over remark in singular

Thanjavur: Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday expressed anguish over a Tamil Nadu government’s Anna award recipient addressing her in singular while describing her as governor of two states.

Stating that she came across the remark while surfing the internet, she said, without naming anyone, that this scholar-recipient of Anna Award addressed her in singular saying “she is the governor of two states.”

“Every Tamil should be proud of the fact that a Tamil woman is the governor of two states (she is also lieutenant governor of Puducherry union territory),” she said.

“So, even while scolding someone in Tamil, one should do so with respect. If you don’t, then it only shows you have no respect for the beautiful language,” said the governor who is named after the language.

Tamilisai made the observation while delivering the keynote address at the Mahakavi Bharathiar centenary international seminar at the Tamil University here. The governor who earlier unveiled Bharathi’s statue, spoke on his writings that sparked a renaissance in Tamil literature and his vision of independent and empowered women.

“Bharathi learned many languages but found Tamil superior to all and claimed greatness of the language,” she said and urged everyone to feel proud and learn authentic Tamil, which is the most ancient language.

Learning in one’s mother tongue has been emphasized in the NEP 2020, she pointed out and appreciated Tamil University for enriching Tamil language.