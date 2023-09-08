Telangana Guv disapproves of comments against Sanatan Dharma

Asked about the comments of Udhayanidhi Stalin and other leaders of Tamil Nadu on Sanatan Dharma, she said it was projected (by some in Tamil Nadu) as if 'Sanatan' means caste system.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (ANI)

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday disapproved of the comments of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and others against Sanatan Dharma even as she said she takes pride for being a citizen of ‘Bharat’.

“Because I am from Tamil Nadu and I am also ideologically against what he said,” she added.

“There are a significant number of people who believe in that ideology, following it and it’s a disciplined way of life. They think that Sanatan means only caste system. They project only in that way. So many good things are there,” she said.

