Telangana Guv graced felicitation ceremony of Indian Army’s campaign for CWSN

Hyderabad: The week-long Empowerment Campaign for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) under the slogan “Embracing Uniqueness” was conducted by headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area / Indian Army from 11 to 16 July 22 as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lt Governor of Puducherry was the chief guest for the felicitation ceremony conducted at MCEME Auditorium, Secunderabad on 18 July 2022.

The felicitation ceremony commenced with a video presentation of all the events conducted as part of the campaign. This unique week-long empowerment campaign in collaboration with NIEPID (National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities) consisted of a seminar on inclusive education, assessment camps, registration for unique disability ID cards, Ayushman Bharat Scheme and National Career Scheme for CWSN, Sibling Training Program, Dental and Eye Treatment Camps by Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS) & Military Hospital Secunderabad, Sports Day and Cultural events.

Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan distributes educational aids to CWSN at MCEME Auditorium, Secunderabad on 18 Jul 2022.

Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan distributes mobility equipment to CWSN at MCEME Auditorium, Secunderabad on 18 Jul 2022.

Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan addressing the gathering at a felicitation ceremony organised by the Indian Army on Empowerment Campaign for CWSN at MCEME Auditorium, Secunderabad on 18 Jul 2022.

The governor witnessed the video presentation and various cultural events. He commended the Indian Army and all the personnel involved in this unique week-long campaign. In her address, she mentioned the efforts undertaken by her as a Gynaecologist in treating cases at the prenatal stage and the role of society to empower the CWSN.

The governor visited various stalls put up by NGOs and schools showcasing art & craft items prepared by CWSN. Distribution of mobility equipment, hearing and educational aids were also conducted.