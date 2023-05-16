Telangana Guv launches ‘Read India, Lead India’ campaign

Hyderabad: Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Monday launched the ‘Read India, Lead India’ campaign, organized by Raj Bhavan in association with the National Book Trust.

“Speaking at the launch event, Tamilisai said, “Reading gives a comprehensive perspective on various issues and transforms you as a leader. Reading also gives an added advantage in the competitive world.”

Inaugurated Read India, Lead India Campaign (Jointly organized by Raj Bhavan,#Telangana and National Book Trust, New Delhi) at Rajbhavan,#Hyderabad.



నేషనల్ బుక్ ట్రస్ట్, రాజ్ భవన్ భాగస్వామ్యం తో ఈరోజు రీడ్ ఇండియా, లీడ్ ఇండియా క్యాంపెయిన్ ను ప్రారంభించాను. pic.twitter.com/Z7tVHYwate — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) May 15, 2023

Reminiscing about her student days, the governor said that her father had presented her with books by Swami Vivekananda and legendary Tamil poet Bharatiya.

“Those books have inspired me a lot. They instilled a sense of confidence in me. I still keep that habit of reading at least for an hour a day. Every home must have a book room,” she added.

Following the launch, the Governor distributed books, titled, ‘Exam Warriors’, penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to all the students who participated in the event.

Tamilisai further appreciated the efforts of the National Book Trust, New Delhi, in promoting the habit of book reading among the younger generation.

Senior functionaries of the National Book Trust, Raj Bhavan, and students in large numbers participated in the launch event.