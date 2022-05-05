Telangana: Haj committee announces last date for document submission

Hyderabad: The Telangana Haj committee on Thursday announced the last date for submission of documents related to the annual pilgrimage.

The executive officer of the Telangana Haj committee, B Saifulla released a statement saying, “selected Haj Pilgrims in the draw of lots, must submit the original passport and its copy along with the downloaded Haj Application and declaration form, medical fitness certificate, payment receipt (Rs. 81,000 each), two photographs, COVID-19 Certificate and bank details among others before May 6, 2022.

The pilgrims are requested to be prepared to proceed for Haj in mid-June. This year the Haj Committee will provide standardised baggage along with hand bag (cabin baggage) to all pilgrims. It will also arrange Haj training camps in the city and districts shortly. The notification of training camps will be released shortly.