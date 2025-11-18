Telangana Haj committee’s EO Mohammad Safiullah transferred

Hyderabad: The Telangana state Haj committee’s executive officer (EO) Mohammad Safiullah has been transferred from his post and has been redirected to TG GENCO as the Deputy Secretary (Non-cadre).

An order to this effect was issued by the Telangana government on Tuesday, November 18. In his place, Mohd Asadullah, survey commissioner of Waqf, Hyderabad, has been appointed as the in-charge executive officer of the Telangana Haj committee.

Safiullah has also been removed from his post as the Director of Telangana Urdu Academy, and Asadullah has been instructed to look after its day-to-day administration until further orders.

This order comes hours after a video emerged on social media where Safiullah was seen making offensive remarks regarding the victims of the Saudi bus accident.

“Why do you need to go see the charred remains?” he had said to the relatives of the deceased who had reportedly gathered at the office to clarify details on their departure to Saudi Arabia.