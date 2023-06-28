Telangana haj pilgrims’ accommodation concerns resolved, informs Chairman

Hyderabad: Accommodation concerns for Haj pilgrims from Telangana have been resolved, bringing relief to the affected individuals. Telangana Haj Committee took prompt action by contacting Consul General Mohammad Shahid Alam to address the difficulties faced by some pilgrims in securing space in Mina tents. The issue came to light when a video circulated by the pilgrims showed them staying outside the tents, highlighting the lack of available space.

Following the concerns raised by the pilgrims’ relatives, Chairman Mohammad Saleem met with them at the office of the Telangana Haj Committee today. He immediately reached out to Consul General Mohammad Shahid Alam, requesting assistance in ensuring accommodation in the Mina tents. In response, the consul general acknowledged that the viral video was from the previous day and informed that teams from the Indian Haj Mission had already resolved the issue by coordinating with Saudi authorities to provide the pilgrims with suitable space in the tents.

Consul General Shahid Alam further explained that the pilgrims had been in the Arafat field on Tuesday and would spend the night in Muzdalifah. He assured that the facilities were being continuously monitored by the Indian Consulate and the Haj Mission to ensure the pilgrims’ well-being. Union Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani also brought the viral video to the attention of the consul general in Jeddah.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Saleem acknowledged a slight delay in providing accommodation in the Mina tents for pilgrims on the waiting list. He emphasized that the Khadim-ul-Hujjaj were actively informing the Hajj committee about the situation during the Hajj days. As per Saleem, after their stay in Arafat and Muzdalifah, the pilgrims would return to their designated tents in Mina after performing the stoning ritual at Jamarat on Wednesday morning. Subsequently, the pilgrims would undergo the halq (shaving of heads) following the sacrifice. They would then exit the state of Ihram, don new attire, and proceed to Makkah for the Tawaaf pilgrimage.

Saleem assured that officials from the Indian Haj Mission and the Indian Consulate were working diligently to provide the best facilities for the pilgrims during their three-day stay in Mina. The continuous efforts aim to ensure a comfortable and fulfilling Hajj experience for all participants.