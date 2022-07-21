Telangana Haj pilgrims reached Madina

Hyderabad: Three batches of Telangana pilgrims reached Madina on Wednesday. After performing the Haj, 3081 pilgrims from Telangana and Andhra are staying in Makkah.

From 18 July, the pilgrim groups started moving to Madina and till now three groups have reached there. All these groups have pilgrims from Telangana who after visiting the Prophet’s holy mosque are now busy in prayers. Accommodation for The Telangana pilgrims was arranged near the Holy Mosque.

The Chairman of the Telangana Haj committee Mohammed Saleem contacted the Haj guides accompanying the pilgrims to obtain information about their well being. Mohammed Saleem told them to take care of the pilgrims till their return to the country.

The Chairman of the Telangana Haj committee appealed to the pilgrims to pray for the progress of Telangana, its well being, peace, and welfare of the Muslims.

The pilgrim batches will start returning on July 28 and the first batch of pilgrims will arrive at Shamshabad International Airport on the morning of July 28. The last Batch of the pilgrims will return on August 6.

The Telangana pilgrims shall return in the first five batches while the six and seven batches will have the pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh and the eighth batch will have mixed pilgrims from Telangana and Andhra. The 65 pilgrims on the waiting list will return by scheduled flight.

The Haj Committee Chairman said that effective arrangements are made at Hyderabad International Airport for the comfort of pilgrims. Prayer room and ablution facilities are being provided at the airport. For shifting the luggage conveyor belt facility shall be available at Hyderabad airport.

Saudi Airlines provides 5 liters of Zamzam can to each pilgrim. The airline authorities were requested to provide mini snacks and tea to the pilgrims.