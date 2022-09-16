Telangana: Hanumantha Rao appeals KCR to reinstall Ambedkar’s statue

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader in Telangana and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumanth Rao on Friday appealed to the state government to re-install the statue of BR Ambedkar which was earlier removed by the municipal authority in 2019 in Punjagutta.

“In the year 2019, we had placed a statue of Ambedkar in Punjagutta on April 12 which was removed by the municipal authority the very next morning on April 13, 2019. Later a new statue was also brought which was again removed and placed in one of the police stations in Hyderabad,” the Congress leader said while praising the KCR government’s decision to name the state’s new secretariat in the name of BR Ambedkar.

“You are doing a good job by naming the secretariat after Ambedkar and appealing to the central government to name the new parliament after his name is a very good initiative but you are not allowing to put Ambedkar’s statue in Punjagutta. This issue should be solved on a priority basis so that a good message is delivered across the state and the country,” Hanumath Rao said.

Reacting on the demand of Jai Bheem workers and other organisations, Telangana CM KCR has requested that the new parliament building that is being built in the national capital should be put in the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

“Our demand was told by the Congress MLA in the assembly, the municipal minister has totally agreed and passed a resolution asking the central government to put Ambedkar’s name to the new Parliament building,” he added.

At the same time a new secretariat was constructed in Hyderabad and today CM has decided to name the Secretariat after Ambedkar.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government on Thursday said it has decided to name the new state secretariat complex here after Dr B R Ambedkar.