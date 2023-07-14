Telangana: Harish Rao accuses Cong of neglecting farmers’ electricity needs

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao vehemently criticized the Congress party’s position on electricity supply to farmers.

In a press conference held on Friday, the minister accused Congress leaders of “neglecting the pressing issue of farmers’ electricity needs and propagating misleading claims” that a mere three-hour supply is sufficient.

Harish Rao stated that Telangana stands as the sole state in the country that provides high-quality free electricity to its farmers.

“In stark contrast, during the Congress’ previous tenure, farmers were subjected to a paltry four to five hours of electricity. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s vision aims to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for three crop cycles, thereby significantly enhancing agricultural productivity,” he remarked.

The minister further talked about the ‘unfortunate reality’ that both Congress and BJP-ruled states lack round-the-clock electricity, despite “growing demands for such provisions, particularly in regions governed by the Congress party”.

He reminded the public of the Congress party’s “failed promises” to deliver quality free electricity during their previous term.

In addition, he criticized Congress leader Adnaki Dayakar’s proposal to install meters on bore wells, citing opposition from Sonia Gandhi herself who seems to be against the notion of free electricity.

Reflecting upon the past, Harish Rao stated that during K Chandrashekar Rao’s tenure as the deputy speaker in the TDP government, he had corresponded with Chandrababu Naidu, urging him to reduce electricity charges for farmers.

“However, following the unfortunate incident of farmers being shot during a protest under Naidu’s leadership, K. Chandrashekar Rao resigned from his position, subsequently founding the TRS party to fight for statehood and address the grievances of farmers,” the minister said.

Addressing the ‘significant loss’ of INR 35,000 crores resulting from the absence of bore well meters, minister Harish Rao underscored the government’s ‘unwavering commitment’ to prioritizing the well-being of the state’s 65 lakh farmers, rather than being swayed by financial implications.

Minister Harish Rao unequivocally condemned the alleged threats directed at Dasoju Shravan, a party leader who had voiced concerns regarding Congress policies. He called for constructive political debates and discussions, urging a departure from intimidation and coercion.

He also demanded an unequivocal apology from the Congress party for propagating false information regarding the electricity issue.