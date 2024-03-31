Telangana: Harish Rao laments Keshava Rao’s departure from BRS

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS MLA Harish Rao criticised senior leader K Keshava Rao, who had switched sides and is all set to join the Congress party very soon.

“BRS had allowed Keshava Rao to become Rajya Sabha MP twice. The party gave the GHMC mayor position to his daughter and a corporation chairman position to his son. The party always treated him with respect. Did BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao do any injustice to him? At a time when the party is in a difficult situation, it is unfortunate that he chose to leave,” said Harish Rao.

Speaking from a guesthouse at Shamirpet, Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Saturday, March 30, Harish Rao warned that the party will not take those leaders back who leave it in times of distress.

He alleged that the Congress party was making promises it could not keep and that people from various strata of society were affected by the 100-day misrule of the party.

Asking cadres to be ‘patient’, the former minister expressed confidence that BRS will be back in power in the state.

He also targetted Medak BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao.

“Why should people vote for Medak BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao, when he cannot accept the development seen in Gajwel,” he asked.

Harish Rao added that he was looking forward to taking part in a meeting with all the party workers of the Gajwel constituency in Siddipet district on April 2.