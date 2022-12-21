Telangana: Harish Rao launches KCR Nutrition Kit in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao launched the KCR Nutrition Kit at Kamareddy district on Wednesday.

“CM KCR is concerned about the anemia levels in pregnant woman in Telangana. We used to give a KCR kit for women after their delivery. This time we will be giving KCR Nutrition kits to women who are pregnant to ensure maternal health,” he said.

“Ghee, dates, iron supplements and other forms of pulses are given in this kit. The kit will be given twice. Once during the second trimester and then again during the third trimester,” Rao added.

Each kit will contain 1 kg Nutrition mix powder, 2 kg dates, 3 bottles of iron syrup, 500 grams of ghee, albendazole tablet and other miscellaneous items.

“It is advised that pregnant woman consume the kit instead of distributing it to family members. The usage of tablets and iron syrups in the kit will be explained by ASHA workers, doctors and auxiliary midwives. The goal of this kit is to reduce anemia levels across the state,” he added.

The government is distributing these kits in nine districts which have tabled the highest cases of anemia ie; Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Kumrambhim Asifabad, Mulugu, Nagar Kurnool and Vikarabad.

So far, Adilabad has recorded a 72% of anemia cases. Bhadradri Kothagudem records 75%, Jayashankar Bhupapalalli is at 66%, Jogulamba Gadwal at 82%, Kumrabheem at 83%, Mulugu at 73%, Nagar Kurnool at 73%, Kamareddy at 76% and Vikarabad at 79%.

The aim of the nutrition kits is to reduce anemia and increase hemoglobin percentage by providing proteins, minerals and vitamins through nutrition. The government is distributing this in 231 government health centers in 9 districts.

“The TIFFA Scan (targetted imaging for fetal anomalies) is also introduced in Kamareddy government hospitals,” said Rao.