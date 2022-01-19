Telangana: Harish Rao launches South Asia’s largest Robotic Concrete 3D Printer

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday launched the first of its kind, state-of-the-art robotic construction 3D Printer built by Simpliforge Creations, an additive manufacturing solutions company at Siddipet.

It is India’s first and South Asia’s largest Robotic Construction 3D printer, the company claimed in its press note.

“The 3D Printer can print landscaping elements, furniture, statues, and wall façade, among others, to full-scale civil structures. The printer is capable of working with environment-friendly materials like geopolymers and clay, with Simpliforge launching its proprietary construction material ‘SIMPLICRETE’ as well. The advantages of Additive Manufacturing are minimal wastage, shortened supply chains, optimal resource utilization, and decentralized manufacturing and are being brought to the construction industry,” the press note added.

Team Simpliforge along with the robotic 3D Printer.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said, “Innovation can happen anywhere, it need not be a Tier I Metro city, but even a small town like Siddipet. The 3D printer is one such milestone initiative. It gives me immense joy to be launching this state-of-the-art technology at Charvitha Meadows. I congratulate the entire team of Simpliforge for this remarkable landmark and wish them all the best to continue to contribute to the needs of their industry and position Siddipet as the hub of such advanced technology innovations.”

Present along with the Minister were Mr. Amit Ghule, Founder & COO, Simpliforge Creations, and Mr. Dhruv Gandhi, Founder & CEO, Simpliforge Creations who shared the innovative aspects of the machine and spoke about plans for innovative constructions to be handled by the robotic arm printer.