Telangana: Harish Rao lays foundation for Ayurveda hospital in Siddipet

The minister remarked that the number of medicines provided free of cost, by the government has also increased from 720 to 843.

Published: 13th December 2022 11:16 am IST
Hyderabad: Telangana health minister, T Harish Rao laid the foundation for a 50-bedded Ayurveda hospital and central warehouse for medicine in Siddipet on Monday.

The event took place on the premises of the government hospital Siddipet, where the Ayurveda center will be built with an outlay of Rs 15 crore.

Harish Rao, while speaking at the event, said that the government will be building 12 central warehouses in Telangana, at a cost of Rs 3.86 crores each, to ensure the reach of medicines to hospitals, safely.

The minister further remarked that the number of medicines provided free of cost, by the government has also increased from 720 to 843.

Harish Rao added that the need for Siddipet hospitals to get the medicines transported from Hyderabad will now be over as the hospitals would maintain medicines sufficient for three months.

