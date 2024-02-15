Telangana: Harish Rao planning to backstab KCR, says min Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Cinematography, Roads and Buildings (R&B) Komatireddy Venkat Reddy remarked that senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T Harish Rao is planning to “backstab former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and is in the plans to become the chief minister.”

His remarks come as a response to Harish Rao asking chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, February 14 to step down from his role and give him the chief ministerial ship so that “he can show them how to deal with the Medigadda project’s repairs and supply water to the farmers.”

The senior Congress leader also remarked that his party is “ready to support Harish Rao if he quits the BRS in opposition to KCR.”

The remarks come in the context of the slugfest between the ruling Congress and principal opposition BRS over “corruption” in the Kaleshwaram project and the dispute over the Krishna River Management Board’s (KRMB) call to take over the operations of the Nagarjunasagar and the Srisailam projects.

BRS to break into 4 parties: Komatireddy

He further prophesied that the BRS would break into 4 parties, with three of them to be headed by K Kavitha, T Harish Rao, and K T Rama Rao, adding that “Harish cannot even become the Legislative Party leader by staying in the BRS.”

He also asserted that the Congress would be in power for 20 years in the state.