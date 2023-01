Hyderabad: On the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi, finance minister Harish Rao presented a gold crown to the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Siddipet on Monday.

The gold crown weighs 1.792 kilograms and is worth over Rs 1 crore. The temple management contributed one kilo of gold, and the remaining was contributed by the donors, including Harish Rao.

Devotees across the district visited the temple on the auspicious day of Vaikunta Ekadashi.