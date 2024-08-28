Telangana: Harish Rao questions closure of schools in Kodangal

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Wednesday, August 28, questioned the closure of schools in Kodangal, the constituency of Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

Calling it a matter of shame, Rao said that one school had been closed for over two weeks due to a lack of teachers, with no action taken by the government to address the issue.

Rao further said that the situation was in contrast to what the Congress had assured in its manifesto. “The party had promised to establish an international school in every mandal. However, the ground reality was that the existing government schools were being shut down, depriving poor children of basic education,” the MLA remarked.

Rao pointed out that as an CM who also oversees the education ministry, the situation reflects poorly on his leadership.

In a post on X, MLA demanded urgent action, calling for the appointment of education volunteers to prevent further school closures. He also urged the reopening of closed schools and the implementation of measures to ensure uninterrupted education for students.

On Tuesday, Rao criticised the government for closing 43 schools across the state due to a lack of teachers. Rao asked the government to open schools in tribal areas and appoint ad-hoc teachers immediately.

“I am appealing chief minister to open the 43 closed government schools and appoint education volunteers until the appointment of teachers,” Rao said in a post on X.