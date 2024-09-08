Telangana: Harish Rao questions delays in appointing key committee posts

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday, September 8 questioned the Telangana government on multiple delays in appointing chairpersons for various committees.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Public Undertaking Committee (PUC), and Estimate Committee were set up during the previous assembly session. “It has been 38 days since the last assembly session concluded. Why has the government failed to appoint chairpersons to these committees?” Rao asked.

Taking a dig at the Congress government, the Siddipet MLA pointed out that KC Venugopal serves as the chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Delhi. “Is there a separate rule for Delhi and Telangana? Rahul Gandhi walks around with a copy of the Constitution. Doesn’t that Constitution apply to Telangana?” he asked.

Rao urged state legislative affairs minister D Sridhar Babu to look into the matter and take immediate action regarding the appointments.

He further mentioned he would tweet to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about the matter.