Telangana: Harish Rao takes part in Fever Survey at Siddipet

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday participated in the door-to-door Fever survey that took place at his home constituency Siddipet and asked people and got to understand the Covid-19 situation in the town.

He went along with a Health team and asked queries ranging from Covid symptoms to the vaccination status of individuals.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that people shouldn’t be careless when they are found symptomatic and should immediately visit the nearby hospital for treatment so that the disease doesn’t spread to others. He also stressed on the importance of vaccination.

“I congratulate officials of the Panchayat Raj and Health Departments for doing a commendable job in conducting the survey,” he said.

Telangana logged 4,416 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of about five per cent over the previous day.

For a fourth consecutive day, health authorities tested over one lakh samples. According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 1,20,243 samples were tested during the 24-hour period.

The state’s positivity rate remained low at 3.67 per cent. The 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. Friday saw two deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 4,069.

The state capital and surrounding districts continued to account for the majority of the cases. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 1,670 new infections. The daily count also spiked to 417 in Medchal Malkajgiri but dropped to 301 in Rangareddy from 336 on Thursday.

Hanamkonda reported 178 and Khammam 117 new cases. The tally remained in double digits in the remaining 28 districts.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 29,127. Officials said 1,920 people recovered in the 24-hour period. The recovery rate has now dropped to 95.43 per cent.