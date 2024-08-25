Telangana has 4459 dengue cases, no deaths so far, affirms health minister

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha said that there were no dengue cases reported in the state so far.

His statement comes a day after senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former health minister Harish Rao alleged that five dengue deaths were reported on a single day this week. He demanded the state government to provide Rs 1 lakh compensation to the family of the victims

While speaking to the media on Saturday, August 24, Narasimha stressed that fake dengue deaths have been reported from various districts including one each from Hanamkonda, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Kamareddy and Siddipet while two reported from Mahbubabad.

Sharing details of those who died, the minister said that a 21-year-old male from Kamareddy district died due to Meningoencephalitis while in Suryapet, three died due to acute febrile illness.

In Mahbubabad, a 33-year-old died due to atypical viral pneumonia and a four-year-old died due to complications of congenital heart problem. In Siddipet a senior citizen died due to due to cerebral vascular accident.

In Nagarkurnool a 21-year-old woman died due to viral encephalitis and in Rangareddy, a 12-year-old died due to seizures. In Hanamkonda a 21-year-old died due to viral fever.

The health minister said that over 63,532 samples were collected among which there were 4,459 confirmed dengue cases, representing a positivity rate of 7.01%.

All measures being taken: minister

Addressing the proactive measures taken to deal with dengue, the health minister stated that adequate medicines, testing kits, and other logistics are available at all health care centers and testing labs.

The health department is also conducting a door-to door survey which was initiated in July and is currently ongoing.

“The health department has undertaken anti-mosquito measures such as fogging, spraying activities, and anti-larval operations being conducted regularly. Dos and don’ts are being propagated door-to-door. Regular visits to hostels and schools are conducted with monitoring of identified high-risk dengue areas, the minister said.

He said that between August 15 and August 17, senior officials including commissioners and directors visited districts to assess the dengue situation. “The district collectors and additional collectors monitored health facilities in 132 facilities between August 14 and August 17 at various government hospitals, area hospitals, community health centers, primary health centers, and urban primary health centers,” the health minister added.