Telangana HC allows DMIT candidates to join TIMS recruitment process

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted interim relief to four candidates holding a Diploma in Medical Imaging Technology (DMIT), permitting them to participate in the ongoing recruitment process at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS). However, the court directed authorities not to declare their results until further orders.

Justice K. Sarath passed the interim order while hearing a writ petition filed by the four DMIT-qualified candidates challenging a recruitment notification issued by TIMS on June 22 for the posts of X-ray/C-arm Technician Grade II, CT Technician Grade II and MRI Technician Grade II.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar argued that the candidates were eligible for the posts as the prescribed qualifications were in line with technical positions under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME). He contended that TIMS functions under the administrative control of the DME and therefore could not exclude DMIT-qualified candidates by prescribing different eligibility criteria.

The petitioners also informed the court that July 6 was the last date for submitting applications and sought permission to participate in the recruitment process.

State govt, NIMS oppose plea

Opposing the plea, the state government and counsel representing the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), which is overseeing the operationalisation of TIMS, argued that the institute functions under the administrative framework and institutional expertise of NIMS. They submitted that the 2018 government order relied upon by the petitioners was not applicable to the present recruitment exercise.

The respondents further contended that TIMS, as an autonomous tertiary healthcare institution, was entitled to prescribe higher eligibility standards for recruitment and sought time to file detailed counter-affidavits.

After hearing both sides, Justice Sarath directed the authorities to accept the petitioners’ applications on or before July 13 and allow them to participate in the selection process. However, the court ordered that the results of the four petitioners should not be declared until further orders.