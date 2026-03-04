Telangana HC asks HYDRAA to maintain status quo on Kondapur land

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, March 2, directed the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to maintain the status quo on 4.23 acre of land in Kondapur, which it had reclaimed as government land.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a writ plea filed by G Narasimha Reddy, who questioned the Revenue Department and HYDRAA for erecting fences on the land in Survey numbers 83 and 84 by declaring it as government land allocated for a college, the Deccan Chronicle reported.

The petitioner argued that the Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) case relating to the land had already lapsed, as the High Court had previously ruled. He added that the government had never taken possession of the land, and so it could not be treated as government property.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that Narasimha Reddy was in actual possession of the land and this was supported by civil court judgements and police protection orders.

The standing counsel argued that ULC proceedings were never officially cancelled and were legally valid.

After hearing the arguments, the court asked HYDRAA to maintain status quo of the land till they file their counter.