Telangana HC, banks in Hyderabad declare holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: The high court of Telangana, banks in Hyderabad, and other organizations have declared a holiday on Monday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In partial modification of the high court’s notification, it has been declared that September 18, 2023, is a public holiday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. September 19, 2023, has been declared as a working day for the High Court, the District Judiciary Judicial Academy in Secunderabad, the State Legal Services Authority in Hyderabad, the High Court Legal Services Committee in Hyderabad, and the Mediation and Arbitration Center in the State of Telangana.

Banks in Hyderabad will remain closed on September 18

On September 18, all banks, including public sector banks, private sector banks, and cooperative banks in Hyderabad, will remain closed as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a holiday on Monday under the Negotiable Instrument Act.

The banks in the city will also remain closed on September 28 on the occasion of Milad un Nabi.

Also Read Hyderabad Metro Rail may enhance services in view of Ganesh festival

Holiday declared for Ganesh Chaturthi in Telangana.

Earlier, the Telangana government, in its Portal Calendar for 2023, also declared September 18 as a holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi in the state. The holiday has been declared under the category of ‘General Holidays.’

The festival concludes with Ganesh Visarjan, which will take place on September 28 this year.