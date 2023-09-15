Telangana HC, banks in Hyderabad declare holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi

Banks in Hyderabad will also remain closed on September 28 on the occasion of Milad un Nabi.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th September 2023 8:36 am IST
banks in Hyderabad, ganesh holiday in telangana
Representational photo [ANI Photo]

Hyderabad: The high court of Telangana, banks in Hyderabad, and other organizations have declared a holiday on Monday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Peoples Career

In partial modification of the high court’s notification, it has been declared that September 18, 2023, is a public holiday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. September 19, 2023, has been declared as a working day for the High Court, the District Judiciary Judicial Academy in Secunderabad, the State Legal Services Authority in Hyderabad, the High Court Legal Services Committee in Hyderabad, and the Mediation and Arbitration Center in the State of Telangana.

Banks in Hyderabad will remain closed on September 18

On September 18, all banks, including public sector banks, private sector banks, and cooperative banks in Hyderabad, will remain closed as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a holiday on Monday under the Negotiable Instrument Act.

MS Education Academy

The banks in the city will also remain closed on September 28 on the occasion of Milad un Nabi.

Also Read
Hyderabad Metro Rail may enhance services in view of Ganesh festival

Holiday declared for Ganesh Chaturthi in Telangana.

Earlier, the Telangana government, in its Portal Calendar for 2023, also declared September 18 as a holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi in the state. The holiday has been declared under the category of ‘General Holidays.’

The festival concludes with Ganesh Visarjan, which will take place on September 28 this year.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th September 2023 8:36 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011. He covers stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology.
Back to top button