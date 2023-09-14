Hyderabad Metro Rail may enhance services in view of Ganesh festival

Ganesh festival in Hyderabad is scheduled to begin on September 18

Hyderabad Metro Rail
Hyderabad: In view of the Ganesh festival, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) may provide extended services. It is also expected to enhance security measures for the festival in the city.

As a large number of devotees visit the famous Khairatabad Ganesh pandal, Hyderabad Metro Rail services are likely to be extended on the immersion day. It is expected that the services will be available until 1 am, as was done last year.

Other arrangements for Hyderabad Metro Rail passengers include the setup of additional ticket counters to facilitate the public during the festival. Additionally, extra security personnel are expected to be deployed at the Khairatabad Metro station to ensure safety.

The Ganesh festival in Hyderabad is scheduled to begin on September 18, and elaborate preparations are underway. Recently, the police invited applications for the installation of Ganesh idols and processions in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

The Hyderabad police have also decided to impose a ban on the bursting of crackers in public places starting at 6 a.m. on September 18.

Earlier, the Telangana government declared a holiday for the festival on September 18 under the category of “General Holidays.”

