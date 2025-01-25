Telangana HC blocks KPHB auction over open space concerns

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued a directive preventing the Telangana Housing Board from proceeding with the auction of 24 stray plots in the Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) colony until it is confirmed whether these plots are designated as open space for residents.

Justice T Vinod Kumar delivered this ruling while addressing a petition from the KPHB Sri Venkata Ramana Colony Welfare Association (Phase XV).

This order will remain effective until January 30, when the next hearing is scheduled, and the court has requested responses from the relevant authorities in the interim.

The petitioner’s counsel, M Roopender, argued that auctioning these plots, which range in size from 30 to 290 square yards, would violate the approved layout plan.

In response, the state’s advocate general, A Sudarshan Reddy, noted that the auction was announced on January 9 and conducted on January 24; he claimed that the petition was filed at the last moment to halt the proceedings.

Upon reviewing the tender notification and associated documents, Justice Kumar highlighted that there should be a minimum of five acres allocated for open space.

However, it remains unclear if this land has been officially transferred to local authorities for development as public green space.

Furthermore, it is uncertain whether the plots slated for auction are part of these designated open areas.