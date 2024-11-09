Telangana HC CJ inaugurates courts in Shadnagar, Ibrahimpatnam

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court Chief Justice Justice Alok Aradhe on Friday, November 8, inaugurated additional District and Sessions Judge courts in Shadnagar and Ibrahimpatnam within the Rangareddy district.

The event was conducted virtually from the High Court, with participation from Justices P Shyam Koshy, T Vinod Kumar, K Lakshman, and B Vijayasen Reddy.

During the inauguration at the Shadnagar court complex, a large television screen was set up for attendees.

Justice C Ratnapadmavati unveiled the plaque for the new additional District and Sessions Judge court.

Justice Alok Aradhe emphasized that the establishment of these additional courts aims to facilitate swift justice for the public.

He also inaugurated the 15th additional District and Sessions Judge court in Ibrahimpatnam, highlighting that these new courts were established following directives from the Supreme Court to ensure the accessibility of judicial services to the community.