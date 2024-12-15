Telangana HC clears path for fishermen cooperative elections

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has authorized the conduct of elections for the Primary Fishermen Cooperative Societies Limited, District Fishermen Cooperative Societies Limited, and the Telangana State Fishermen Cooperative Societies Limited, which have faced delays for an extended period.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar instructed the state election authority and the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to address the representations submitted by various district fishermen cooperative societies.

Currently, there are 33 district fishermen cooperative societies in Telangana. Out of these, elections have been completed in 12 districts for five-year terms.

The remaining 21 districts are under the leadership of chief promoters, with elections postponed due to the model code of conduct.

Despite members submitting multiple representations regarding this issue, they received no response from the authorities.

As a result, they filed a writ petition with the high court to seek a resolution on the matter.