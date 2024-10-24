Telangana HC declines to protect BRS Nalgonda office from demolition

Hyderabad: In a significant legal setback for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, the Telangana High Court’s division bench has declined to protect the unauthorized construction of the party’s district office in Nalgonda.

Comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, the bench ruled against issuing directions to the Nalgonda municipal commissioner to regularize the illegal structure.

The BRS party office, located on over an acre of land identified by survey numbers 1498 and 1506, was constructed without obtaining the necessary permissions from local authorities.

Also Read HC grants interim relief to BRS against Nalgonda office demolition

This led to demolition notices being issued by the municipal commissioner in April 2024, prompting BRS leader Ramavath Ravindra Kumar to challenge these notices in court.

The single judge had previously rejected their plea, citing a lack of provisions under the 2019 Act that would allow for the regularization of such illegal constructions.

Additionally, the single judge imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner for pursuing what was deemed a redundant argument.

Upon appeal to the division bench, the court upheld the single judge’s decision, stating there was no need to intervene. However, they did set aside the Rs 1 lakh fine imposed on the BRS party.