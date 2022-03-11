Telangana HC declines to stay suspension of BJP MLAs

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday refused to pass stay orders on suspension of all the three BJP MLAs from the Assembly.

The court dismissed the plea of the three legislators to direct the Legislature Secretary to hand over to them suspension orders and video recording of the House proceedings to them.

Justice Shameen Akhtar, who had Thursday reserved interim orders, pronounced the same on Friday.

Raghunandan Rao, Eatala Rajender, and T. Raja Singh had filed a petition challenging their suspension from the House for the entire business session.

The court had on Wednesday ordered notice to Legislature Secretary Narasimha Charyulu on the petition by the BJP MLAs.

However, petitioners’ counsel D. Prakash informed the court that despite all the efforts, the notice from the High Court Registry could not be served to the Legislature Secretary.

The MLAs argued that their suspension was against the rules of the Legislative Assembly and the Constitution. They alleged that they were suspended without giving them a suspension order. They had pleaded to the court to lift their suspension and allow them to attend the session.

The MLAs sought direction declaring the action of the Legislature Secretary in suspending them as illegal and in violation of the Rules of Procedure and conduct of business in the Assembly, as well as Articles 14, 21, and 194 of the Constitution.

Advocate General B. S. Prasad again submitted to the court not to intervene in the legislative affairs. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court issued another notice to the Legislature Secretary directing him to file a counter for a full-fledged hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing by four weeks.

All three MLAs of BJP were suspended from the Assembly for the entire session by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Monday.

Taking strong exception to the commencement of the budget session without the Governor’s address, the BJP legislators tried to disrupt the proceedings.

On a resolution moved by the government, the Speaker announced their suspension for the entire session.