Telangana HC defers habeas corpus plea linked to advocate’s murder case

Hyderabad: A vacation bench of the Telangana High Court on Saturday, May 30, adjourned a habeas corpus petition alleging the illegal detention of family members of two suspects in the murder case of advocate Khaja Moizuddin, who was killed at Masab Tank on May 23.

The petition was filed by Syed Sadiq on behalf of Hasan Bin Ali Yafai and Muneer Ahmed, both named as suspects in the case. The matter was mentioned as a lunch motion before a division bench comprising Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka and Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy.

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After hearing preliminary submissions, the bench posted the matter for further hearing on June 4 without granting any interim relief.

Petition alleges police harassment, torture

According to the petition, police personnel allegedly detained several relatives of the suspects and subjected them to harassment and torture during the course of the investigation. The plea contended that the detentions were unlawful and sought immediate intervention from the court.

The petition specifically named Akhtar Unnisa Begum, mother of Hasan Bin Ali Yafai; his wife, Safina Khatun; brother, Omer Bin Ali Yafai; and son, Essa Bin Hasan Yafai. The petitioner claimed that they had been missing since May 25 and alleged that they were being held in illegal custody by the police.

Seeking a writ of habeas corpus, the petitioner requested the court to direct the authorities to produce the alleged detainees before the bench and disclose their whereabouts. The plea also sought compensation for what it described as violations of statutory protections and fundamental rights.

The petition further linked the murder of advocate Khaja Moizuddin to his professional activities. It is alleged that Moizuddin had been involved in legal disputes concerning Waqf Board properties and had actively pursued cases aimed at protecting institutional lands from encroachment.

Advocate’s work made him a target: Petitioner

According to the petitioner, the advocate’s work in safeguarding Waqf and institutional properties may have made him a target. However, no official finding has been made regarding the motive behind the killing, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The case is scheduled to come up before the High Court again on June 4.