Telangana HC defers swearing-in of MLCs Kodandaram, Amer Ali Khan

The court's directive came after a petition by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders Dasoju Shravan and Kurra Satyanarayana challenging the appointments

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th January 2024 4:48 pm IST
HC halts MLC's swearing-in ceremony of Kodandaram and Amer
Telangana State High Court (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court has deferred the swearing-in of newly appointed Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) under the Governor’s quota and postponed the next hearing to February 8.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The court’s directive came after a petition by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders Dasoju Shravan and Kurra Satyanarayana challenging the appointments of Professor Kodandaram and Amir Ali Khan under Governor’s quota.

Shravan and Satyanarayana were nominated as MLCs by BRS under the governor’s quota in 2023. However, their appointments were rejected by the governor.

MS Education Academy

The BRS leaders argued in court that the nomination by the BRS government under Article 171 was legitimate, and governor had no authority to reject it.

Also Read
Telangana: Amer Ali Khan, Kodandaram appointed as MLCs under Guv’s quota

However, when the Congress government nominated Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan under the Governor’s quota, they secured the Governor’s approval.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th January 2024 4:48 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button