Telangana HC defers swearing-in of MLCs Kodandaram, Amer Ali Khan

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court has deferred the swearing-in of newly appointed Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) under the Governor’s quota and postponed the next hearing to February 8.

The court’s directive came after a petition by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders Dasoju Shravan and Kurra Satyanarayana challenging the appointments of Professor Kodandaram and Amir Ali Khan under Governor’s quota.

Shravan and Satyanarayana were nominated as MLCs by BRS under the governor’s quota in 2023. However, their appointments were rejected by the governor.

The BRS leaders argued in court that the nomination by the BRS government under Article 171 was legitimate, and governor had no authority to reject it.

However, when the Congress government nominated Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan under the Governor’s quota, they secured the Governor’s approval.