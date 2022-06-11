Telangana: HC directs GHMC to submit report on monkey menace

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court heard a writ petition over the monkey menace in the city and directed the GHMC to respond with solutions to counter the problem, on Friday.

The petition filed by Regani Renuka, a retired employee, and two others from New Bhoiguda on Friday, was heard by a division bench, consisting of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili.

The trio who filed the petition sought an appropriate direction from the state government to construct monkey shelters for the detention of stray monkeys.

The petitioners’ lawyer informed the court that, due to the threat of monkeys, the petitioners created a grill for the compound’s protection, which the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers disassembled and removed.

CJ Sharma was resentful of the GHMC staff’s attitude and actions and ordered them to present a lasting solution to the monkey problem that they were dealing with.

The CJ ordered the state government to submit a report on the state of the problem in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, as well as what steps had been done to address it.