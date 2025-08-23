Telangana HC directs govt to remove illegal cables, ensure public safety

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, August 22, directed the government to immediately remove cables tied to electricity poles without proper authorisation.

The court further ordered that even the licensed cables must be reviewed, and if they pose inconvenience or danger to the public, notices should be issued and appropriate action taken as per law.

The bench, led by Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka, was hearing a petition filed by Bharti Airtel challenging the government’s recent order to cut down cables following the tragic incident in Ramanthapur, where six people were electrocuted.

Senior advocate S Ravi, appearing for Airtel, argued that the company had obtained all necessary permissions before laying cables on the poles.

He contended that despite this, authorities had indiscriminately cut cables across the city without issuing any prior notice.

Only 1.73 L poles had officially sanctioned cables: TSSPDCL

On behalf of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), counsel N Sridhar Reddy informed the court that out of more than 20 lakh (two million) poles in the state, only 1.73 lakh poles had officially sanctioned cables.

He added that poles were overloaded with excessive wiring, causing them to bend under weight and posing grave safety risks.

Expressing displeasure, the judge remarked that while the poles were collapsing under the burden of cables, “the pockets of certain officials seemed to be filling up with money.”

Justice Bheemapaka questioned the inaction of authorities in removing illegal cables despite clear violations. He observed that although laws exist, enforcement was either dormant or selective, which could not be justified.

Collective responsibility must be taken: Judge

Referring to the Ramanthapur tragedy, the judge said: “Six people from six families have lost their lives. One must realise the magnitude of grief these families endure. Collective responsibility must be taken to prevent such negligence.”

He ruled that both unauthorised cables and licensed ones hanging dangerously close to the public must be removed without delay.

The court instructed that authorised cable agencies must cooperate with electricity officials in the removal process. It also asked the government, the TSSPDCL, and the petitioner to submit proposals on measures to prevent such hazards and adjourned the hearing to August 25.