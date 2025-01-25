Telangana HC directs Inter Board to accept fees without late charges  

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) to accept exam fees from private colleges without demanding late fees.

The court also directed the board to process student applications accordingly.

Key Deadlines:

Fee Payment : Petitioner colleges must pay the fees by January 25.

: Petitioner colleges must pay the fees by January 25. Bank Guarantees for Penalties: Colleges are required to provide bank guarantees for penalties, set at Rs.2,500 per student, by January 28.

The decision was issued in response to a writ petition filed by the Telangana Private Junior College Management Association, represented by its president, Gouri Satish.

Petitioners’ arguments:

The association argued that the penalties imposed by TGBIE were excessive and contradicted exemptions outlined in GO No. 4, dated January 15.

They claimed the penalties were unreasonable, illegal, and violated fundamental rights under Articles 14 (equality before law), 19 (freedom of speech and expression), and 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Indian Constitution.

The petitioners requested the court to direct TGBIE to grant affiliation to their colleges for the 2024-2025 academic year without imposing penalties.

They also sought the immediate restoration of login permissions for college management systems.

This ruling provides relief to private junior colleges, ensuring smoother processing of student applications and addressing concerns over excessive penalties.