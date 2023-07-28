‘Notify FTL buffer zones of HMDA lakes’, says Telangana HC

Hyderabad: Telangana high court on Thursday asked the Lake Protection Committee under HMDA to issue notifications for the Full Tank Level (FTL) buffer zones of all water bodies in Hyderabad.

A bench comprising chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice T Vinod Kumar called on for the notification to protect these water bodies from illegal constructions and encroachments.

Since the establishment of this committee under GO 157 by the state government 15 years ago, it was directed to file a progress report by August 11, 2023.

Also Read Heavy rainfall to continue in Hyderabad today

The judges also criticised officials of the Irrigation and Revenue departments for their negligence in addressing illegal construction on water bodies.

While hearing a PIL filed by the Human Rights and Consumer Protection Cell Trust, the court was upset over the construction of an auditorium and additional classrooms by the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management within the buffer zone of the Ramammakunta Lake in Gachibowli, in direct contravention of Supreme Court orders.

Advocate General BS Prasad, during the hearing, informed the court that the construction was nearly complete and all required permissions had been secured.

He sought the lifting of the status quo orders to complete the construction “for the benefit of students enrolled in the institution”.

After reviewing the FTL map of Ramannakunta Lake, chief justice Aardhe observed that only a small portion of the building encroached upon and amended the status quo order.

However, he directed the Lake Protection Committee to notify the FTL buffer zones of all water bodies in Hyderabad city by August 11, 2023.